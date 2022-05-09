Thai durian in rude health as exports grow

Durian exports to China will bring in an additional 120 billion baht to the country's revenue this year, says Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-on.

He said that despite the strict Covid-19 measures enforced by the Chinese government, Thailand exported 875,097 tonnes of durian to China last year, worth 109.2 billion baht. Durian from Thailand had the largest market share or about 40% in China, followed by durian from Chile (15%) and Vietnam (6%).

This year, the ministry expects durian exports to China will rise 9.8% in value to reach 120 billion baht.

In addition to China, durian from Thailand are also popular among other developed countries, he said, adding Thai durian had a 5.56% share of the market in Hong Kong, 0.12% in South Korea, 0.24% in the United States and 0.06% in Japan last year.

The government's Fruit Board will promote durian exports to help farmers, he said.

The government will ask for cooperation from the private sector to increase volumes of durian shipments through container ships and railway services to help offset fuel price rises due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The target volumes will be 55% by sea, 40% by land and 5% via China-Laos railway and air cargo.

Alongkorn Ponlaboot, an adviser to the agriculture and cooperatives minister, said although exported fruit from Thailand have been affected by China's zero-Covid policy, Thailand still expects to export 42% more durian to China during the first quarter of this year than last.

The price of Thai durian in China has also increased to reach 120-150 baht per kilogramme, while other fruit including longan and mangoes were also being exported in greater numbers, he said.