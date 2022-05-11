Malaysia c.bank raises interest rate in surprise move

Tourists choose what to buy during a shopping spree along Khao San Road, a popular spot for foreign visitors in Bangkok, on May 5, 2022. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate from a historical low on Wednesday, as rising commodity prices, strained supply chains and strong demand conditions fanned inflationary pressures.
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) raised its overnight policy rate to 2% from the record low of 1.75%. It was the first hike since July 2020, when rates were slashed to a historic low to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A Reuters poll of 18 economists had expected rates to remain unchanged this week, with the central bank likely to start tightening next quarter to avert rising inflationary pressures.
TOKYO: Wearing masks outdoors to protect against the coronavirus is not necessary providing social distancing is practiced, Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday, with the approach of summer increasing the risk of heatstroke.