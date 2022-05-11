Malaysia c.bank raises interest rate in surprise move

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate from a historical low on Wednesday, as rising commodity prices, strained supply chains and strong demand conditions fanned inflationary pressures.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) raised its overnight policy rate to 2% from the record low of 1.75%. It was the first hike since July 2020, when rates were slashed to a historic low to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Reuters poll of 18 economists had expected rates to remain unchanged this week, with the central bank likely to start tightening next quarter to avert rising inflationary pressures.

