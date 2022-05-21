Apec ministers meet in Bangkok with post-Covid trade on agenda

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, centre, poses for photos with delegates at the APEC BCG Symposium 2022 in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Apec)

Trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific region on Saturday kicked off a two-day meeting in Bangkok, with the promotion of trade and investment in the post-Covid-19 era high on the agenda.

The ministers representing 21 economies -- including Japan, the United States and China -- that form the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum gathered in person for the first time in three years, as travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have eased.

Maksim Reshetnikov, Russia's economic development minister, is likely to attend the meeting, according to the government of Thailand, the current Apec host and chair. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is also expected to be discussed.

On the sidelines of the Apec meeting, Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda is set to hold bilateral talks with ministers including from Thailand on a range of issues including the United States-led Indo-Pacific economic framework.

The framework, called IPEF, aims to encourage openness while enhancing prosperity and building the resilience of the region, according to the US government.

Its launch is expected to be formally announced during US President Joe Biden's trip to Japan in which he will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

"We would like to welcome IPEF, as it will be a framework to strengthen the US involvement in the Indo-Pacific region," Hagiuda told reporters in Tokyo before leaving for the Thai capital.

Other issues on the agenda include food insecurity, high energy prices and the resumption of tourism.

Founded in 1989, Apec operates on the basis of nonbinding and consensus-based cooperation to discuss free trade and economic cooperation by Pacific Rim countries.

The Apec leaders' meeting this year is planned to be held in person in November in Bangkok.

Apec groups Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the US and Vietnam.