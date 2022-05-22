Apec trade meet ends without joint statement

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit speaks at the opening ceremony of Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec 2022) in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

A meeting of trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific region ended Sunday without issuing a joint statement due to differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Japanese minister said.

Japan's trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said the outcome of the two-day meeting in Bangkok, which focused on how to promote economic growth in a post-Covid-19 world, should be reflected in a chairman's statement.

"There were big differences when coordinating the wording over Russia among the member economies," Hagiuda said at a press conference.

Ministers of 21 nations making up the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum, including the world's three largest economies -- the United States, China and Japan -- also discussed issues such as food security, high energy prices and stronger supply chains, according to officials.

In protest against the invasion continuing for almost three months, the top representatives of five economies -- Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States -- walked out when Maksim Reshetnikov, Russia's economic development minister, delivered his remarks during the meeting.