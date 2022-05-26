Thailand, Japan eye bolstering regional ties through Indo-Pacific economic framework

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) invites Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to take a seat at the start of their meeting in Tokyo on Thursday. (AFP photo)

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha began talks on Thursday in Tokyo in which they are expected to agree on enhancing regional ties through a US-led Indo-Pacific economic framework launched earlier in the week.

Mr Kishida is also expected to express Japan's cooperation for a successful Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit meeting to be held in November in Bangkok chaired by Thailand.

The United States and 12 other members of the Indo-Pacific economic framework (IPEF) aim to set standards for the digital economy, ensure secure supply chains and help make major investments for clean energy transition, though how the negotiations will proceed is still unclear.

At the outset of the talks, which was open to the press, Mr Kishida said, "I would like to exchange views on how we can further develop our bilateral relations and realise a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Japan has been trying to enhance ties with Southeast Asian countries to counter the growing political and economic clout of an assertive China.

Mr Kishida and Gen Prayut signed an agreement earlier in the month in Bangkok on the mutual transfer of defense equipment and technology to deepen bilateral security cooperation.