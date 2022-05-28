Japan business chiefs inform Prayut of visit

Maeda Tadashi, governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), meets with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at The Imperial Hotel, Tokyo, during the PM's two-day visit to Japan. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed an announcement on Friday that representatives from the Japan Business Federation will travel to Thailand to explore cooperation and investment opportunities.

The announcement of the proposed visit came after Gen Prayut met with executives of both the federation (also known as Keidanren) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) on the same day while he was in Japan.

Gen Prayut met with the federation's chairman Masakazu Tokura and its Thai-Japan Trade and Economic Committee head, Yoshihisa Suzuki, on the last day of his two-day visit to the East Asian nation, said Thai government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

During his visit, Gen Prayut met with various Japanese private sector representatives who have played a crucial role in driving economic cooperation between the two countries.

The premier said the Thai government hopes to work closely with the federation to promote economic cooperation and business activities between the two nations.

Gen Prayut also agreed that both countries should pursue closer cooperation in preparation for any new challenges that could emerge.

The Japan Business Federation, meanwhile, welcomed close relations between Thailand and Japan as Bangkok was an important Asean base for Japan and hoped that economic ties would be further promoted through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The federation has set up a panel to enhance cooperation between the Thai-Japanese private sector with more than 70 participating companies.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that the world faced a host of challenges, so free, open and fair trade was crucial. Federation representatives said they were pleased that Thailand has joined the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

Gen Prayut also held talks with JBIC governor Tadashi Maeda, their second meeting in about a week, according to Mr Thanakorn.

They jointly expressed confidence in their partnership and the prime minister expressed hopes that Japan would support Thailand in its plan to promote economic wellbeing in the Asean region.

Gen Prayut also had lunch with Team Thailand expats and thanked them for making preparations for his participation in the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia organised by Nikkei Inc.