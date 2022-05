Current account deficit soars in April, exports rise 6.6% y-o-y

Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $3.4 billion in April after a surplus of $1.2 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 6.6% in April from a year earlier, with annual imports up 19.1% and a trade surplus of $1.1 billion.