MRTA hires Purple Line consultants

The Purple Line (Photo: Bangkok Post)

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) on Wednesday signed contracts hiring consultants to advise it on the management and construction of the 2.61 billion-baht southern extension of Bangkok's Purple Line, expected to be finished in the next five years.

Known as the southern Purple Line, the extension will comprise 17 stations, stretch 23.6 kilometres from Tao Poon to Rat Burana, and link up Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi.

Consultants who signed a contract with the MRTA yesterday are divided into three groups, said MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas.

The first group hired for 1.094 billion baht comprises MAA Consultants Co, Index International Group Plc, PSK Consultants Co, PPSN Co and Sea Consult Engineering Co, he said.

"The second group of consultants hired for 959 million baht consists of Asian Engineering Consultants Co, Tesco Co, Utility Design Consultant Co, IT International Co, Project Planning Service Plc, and Integrated Engineering Consultants Co," he added.

"Consultants hired in the third group for 561 million baht are Chotichinda Consultants co, Wisit Engineering Consultants Co, and IT International Co."

All have been hired to jointly advise the MRTA in the management and construction of the southern Purple Line project, Mr Pakapong said.

The consultants also signed a so-called integrity pact with the MRTA, agreeing to ensure transparency, fairness and to be corruption-free in their work, he said.

"As for the selection of the project's implementation consultants, the MRTA's selection committee will have to call for a new round of selection as none of the parties taking part in the past selection passed the technical assessment," he said.

The MRTA is strictly following the regulations imposed on selecting project consultants and will not compromise its high standards when it comes to selecting partners, he added.

In a previous development, the MRTA on April 25 sent a notice to proceed (NTP) to the six contractors hired to construct the southern Purple Line, asking them to break ground on the project this month. It is scheduled to finish in 2027, Mr Pakapong said.

In March, the MRTA signed six contracts worth 82 billion baht in total, awarded to bid winners for the project's construction.