Biden waives solar-panel tariffs on Thailand, invokes defence law

In this file photo taken on Feb 23, 2022, floating solar panels for the Sirindhorn Dam hydro-solar farm run by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand are pictured in Ubon Ratchathani. (AFP)-

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Monday invoked the Defense Production Act to spur US solar panel manufacturing and exempted tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations for two years as part of his push for clean energy, the White House said.

The tariff waiver applies to panels from Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and Vietnam and will serve as a "bridge" while US manufacturing ramps up, it said in a statement, confirming a Reuters report.