Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai solar panel manufacturers win US reprieve
Business

Thai solar panel manufacturers win US reprieve

published : 9 Jun 2022 at 06:33

newspaper section: Business

writer: Phusadee Arunmas

Thai solar cell exports have a brighter outlook for at least two years after the Biden administration on Monday announced a two-year pause on imposing any new tariffs on such products made in Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Pitak Udomwichaiwat, director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, said the US president's decision is good news for Thai solar cell producers and exporters, who will now avoid any new import tariffs until 2024.

According to Commerce Ministry data, Thailand's solar cell exports have expanded continuously, with the key markets comprising the US, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Japan and mainland China.

In 2021, Thailand shipped US$1.07 billion worth of solar cells to the US, making up 49.1% of the country's total solar cell exports.

In the first four months of 2022, solar cell exports to the US tallied $325 million, accounting for 63.5% of total solar cell exports.

On March 28 this year, the US Commerce Department announced that it planned to open inquiries into whether solar cells and modules produced in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, using parts and components from China and exported to the US, were circumventing anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on solar cells and modules from the mainland.

The inquiries were initiated because of Auxin Solar Inc's request to the department.

In a move to defend and protest against a US investigation, the Thai Foreign Trade Department submitted a letter on March 8 to Marisa Lago, the US undersecretary of commerce for international trade, explaining that Thai solar cell products have undergone substantial transformation processes, not minimal operations.

In addition, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit sent another letter on March 29 to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in protest against the US administration's plan to launch a probe.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

3,185 new Covid cases, 23 more deaths

The country registered 23 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,185 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

07:47
Thailand

Swedes show way on paternity leave

Twelve Swedish firms in Thailand have pledged to give their male employees 30 days' paid paternity leave to promote gender equality in the working place and promote tighter family bonds.

07:10
Business

Lazada, Shopee, JD Central rack up losses to gain users

Marred by intense competition and several promotional campaigns, the three major e-commerce operators in Thailand have racked up a combined 39 billion baht in operational losses over the past seven years, according to Creden Data, a data analytics service provider.

06:44