New measures planned to tame energy costs
Minister eyes oil refiners' margins
published : 9 Jun 2022 at 17:51
writer: Yuthana Praiwan
Fresh measures are being prepared to control the rising price of energy, and rein in the cost of living, with existing measures set to expire at the end of this month, Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on Thursday.
He said existing measures were introduced last October and then extended from March to June.
New measures would partly deal with the margin of oil refiners, which had risen from two baht per litre to over five baht, he said.
Officials would look into oil, consumer protection and commerce laws for ways to persuade refiners to lower prices, especially the retail price of diesel price, said Mr Supattanapong, who is also a deputy prime minister.
The measures would be fundamental to post-Covid economic stimulation, he said.