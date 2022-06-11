Gold prices up B400 to B30,700

Section
Business

published : 11 Jun 2022 at 10:13

writer: Online Reporters

People stand in a long queue outside a gold shop in the Yaowarat area in Bangkok on March 7, 2022. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The Gold Traders Association on Saturday morning announced the buying prices at 30,047.12 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 30,600 baht per baht-weight for gold bar.

The selling prices were set at 31,200 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and 30,700 baht per baht-weight for gold bar.

The prices rose 400 baht from Friday’s close. 

The buying prices on Friday closed at 29,652.96 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 30,200  baht per baht-weight for gold bar. 

The selling prices closed at 30,800 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and 30,300 baht per baht-weight for gold bar.


