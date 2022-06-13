Section
BoT: Rate rises will be gradual
Business

BoT: Rate rises will be gradual

published : 13 Jun 2022 at 10:23

writer: Reuters

The central bank governor said on Monday that delaying an interest rate hike too long would not be good as inflation continues to rise.

Inflation is expected to rise beyond the central bank's target range this year and is seen peaking at 7.5% in the third quarter, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a business seminar.

But any hikes in interest rates will be gradual, he added.

Last week, the central bank left its key rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5% in a 4-3 split vote that suggested tightening.  

