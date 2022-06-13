BoI approves B36bn Foxconn-PTT EV battery JV

This aerial photo shows the Foxconn headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on May 6, 2022. (AFP photo)

The Board of Investment (BoI) on Monday approved a joint venture worth 36.1 billion baht between Taiwan's Foxconn and PTT Plc to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

The Horizon Plus Co project was one of several investment applications worth a total of 209.5 billion baht in manufacturing and infrastructure that were approved on Monday, the BoI said in a statement.

"The joint venture project will support investment in the EV industry and build up on the policy to become Southeast Asia's EV manufacturing hub," BoI Secretary-General Duangjai Asawachintachit said.

The approved projects also included a 162.3 billion baht investment by CP Group's Asia Era One Co in a high-speed rail project connecting the three airports located in Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The BoI also approved enhanced benefits for investments in EV battery production for both existing and new projects, including a 90% reduction of import duty on raw and essential materials for five years in case the output is sold domestically.