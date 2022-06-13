Diesel price up again on Tuesday

An attendant refuels a pickup truck with diesel in Bangkok on June 6. The price goes up again on Tuesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The board of the Oil Fuel Fund has raised the price cap on standard diesel by one baht, from 33.94 baht to 34.94 baht per litre, effective on Tuesday morning.

Director Wisak Wattanasap said Monday's weekly board meeting fixed the diesel price for the week June 14-21, based on the global oil price.

As of June 12 the Oil Fund was 91,089 million baht in the red, he said.

Under government policy to give a 50% subsidy for diesel from April-June, the ceiling price of standard diesel is fixed at 35 baht per litre. Monday's decision is still below that price.

The Energy Ministry is consulting with other agencies on the subsidy and other measures to contain the price from July onwards, Mr Wisak said.

There is no subsidy on premium diesel, which was 46.36 baht at the pump in Bangkok on Monday.