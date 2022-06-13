Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months
Business

Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months

published : 13 Jun 2022 at 17:24

writer: AFP

A neon logo of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen at the Crypstation cafe, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina May 5, 2022. (Reuters file photo)
A neon logo of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen at the Crypstation cafe, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina May 5, 2022. (Reuters file photo)

Bitcoin tumbled Monday to an 18-month low under $25,000 as investors shunned risky assets in the face of a global markets selloff.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency dived about 10 percent to hit $24,692 in morning London deals, striking a level last seen in December 2020.

World stock markets have plunged since Friday when data showed US inflation at a fresh four-decade high, increasing recession fears.

"The correlation between the equity markets and bitcoin continues to" gain strength, said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

The virtual unit has collapsed 65 percent in value since striking a record peak in November 2021.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease

JAKARTA: Indonesia will this week launch a nationwide livestock vaccination programme, its agriculture ministry said on Monday, as the number of cattle infected with foot and mouth disease surged to more than 151,000.

18:21
World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

17:49
Business

Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months

Bitcoin tumbled Monday to an 18-month low under $25,000 as investors shunned risky assets in the face of a global markets selloff.

17:24