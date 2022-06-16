Govt prepares measures to cope with oil prices, boost tourism

Vehicles refuel at a gas station on Nawamin Road, Bangkok, on June 6, 2022. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government's economic teams on Thursday agreed to extend support measures to reduce some living costs for another three months and sought cooperation from refineries to help the country's oil fund amid rising prices, according to a government spokesman.

The Ministry of Finance also proposed a tax break measure to boost the tourism sector, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement.

The measures require cabinet approval.