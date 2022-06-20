Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Electricity bills to surge as power tariff hits all-time high
Business

Electricity bills to surge as power tariff hits all-time high

published : 20 Jun 2022 at 07:09

newspaper section: Business

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

Without financial aid in the next Ft adjustment, the power tariff will soar to 4.4 baht per unit.
Without financial aid in the next Ft adjustment, the power tariff will soar to 4.4 baht per unit.

Thais face pricier electricity bills, with the power tariff increasing to a record high of 4.4 baht per kilowatt-hour (unit) between September and December, says the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The higher power tariff, which is made up of the base tariff and fuel tariff, or Ft, results mainly from a need to import more liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is costly but currently serves as a key fuel for electricity generation.

The base tariff refers to the cost of power plants and distribution systems, while the Ft is mainly determined by fuel costs, which are increasing as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

The state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) has a limited budget to subsidise power bills.

Authorities can gradually increase the power tariff, avoiding a one-time rate hike that would seriously affect households and businesses, said ERC secretary-general Khomgrich Tantravanich.

The Ft is usually adjusted every four months. The latest adjustment was made for the May-August period, with the Ft rising by 0.47 baht per unit, resulting in a power tariff of 4 baht per unit.

The next adjustment is for the September-December period, with the Ft expected to keep increasing by 0.4 baht per unit.

Egat agreed earlier to spend 80 billion baht, or 0.24 baht per unit, to subsidise the Ft rate between May and August.

Without this financial aid, the power tariff would have soared to 4.4 baht per unit.

"Global energy price fluctuations will remain as long as the war and sanctions by the US and its allies against Russia do not end," said Mr Khomgrich.

Before the war, the LNG price in the spot market stood at US$10 per metric million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD).

The price later increased to $20-30 per MMSCFD, compared with the domestic gas price of less than $10 per MMSCFD in the Gulf of Thailand.

Gas makes up 60% of the fuel used to generate electricity in Thailand.

A decline in gas supplies from domestic sources in the Gulf of Thailand led authorities to import more LNG.

The proportion of LNG in the country's total gas supply has risen to 40%, up from 20%, while gas from domestic sources fell from 64% to 40%.

The remainder is gas imported from Myanmar.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

1,784 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths

The country registered 1,784 more Covid-19 cases and 18 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

08:02
Business

Land windfall tax law to be resurrected

The Finance Ministry plans to dust off the land windfall tax law as part of the country's reform of its tax system, says Krisada Chinavicharana, the permanent finance secretary.

07:22
Business

Global food crisis coming

A global food shortage is expected to intensify during the third and fourth quarters this year, with the scarcity likely to benefit Thai food exporters, says the Federation of Thai Industries.

07:11