Land tax payments deferred

An aerial view of property and buildings in Bangkok. The Interior Ministry extends the deadline for land and building tax payments for three months to help people and business operators cope with economic hardship. (File photo: Bangkok Post)

The Interior Ministry has extended the deadline for land and building tax payments for three months to help people and business operators cope with economic hardship.

It said taxpayers have until the end of July to pay up, instead of the end of April.

The extension also applies to those who make payments in quarterly instalments with the first deferred to July, the second delayed till August and the last one pushed back to September.

Local administrative bodies also have until the end of August to inform taxpayers of their tax liability and until the end of September to inform land offices of unpaid taxes.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said the extended deadline will give taxpayers time to make payments without fines, and those who are fined will be reimbursed.

Under the land and building tax law, owners of residences, farmland, commercial areas and undeveloped land are required to pay the tax. Rates vary, depending on how properties are used, and payment must be made each April.

The tax law took effect in 2020 and offers a tax payment discount for the first three years of enforcement.

In 2020, the government also launched a 90% land and building tax cut to ease the burden on owners of land and building sites because of the severe impact of the pandemic.

This tax cut was in effect from 2020-2021 as the Finance Ministry declined to extend it past last year.

However, the existing tax discount remains valid through this year.