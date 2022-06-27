Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BoT: Economy growing, policy adjustments to tackle inflation
Business

BoT: Economy growing, policy adjustments to tackle inflation

published : 27 Jun 2022 at 10:27

writer: Reuters

Thailand's economy will continue growing this year and next, driven by a recovery in domestic demand and tourism, the central bank said on Monday.

The recovery has been clearer and could be better than expected while there is a greater risk inflation will be higher than projected, Bank of Thailand officials told an analysts' meeting.

Monetary policy should be adjusted in a timely manner to keep inflation expectations anchored, they said.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918

NEW YORK: Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors.

11:37
Thailand

Phayahong is first Thai woman K-1 champion

Buri Ram boxer Phayahong Ayothayafightgym is the first Thai woman to win a K-1 kickboxing championship, taking the title in the 45-kilogramme division at the K-1 World Grand Prix at Yoyoki National Gymnasium in Tokyo on Saturday.

11:22
Business

BoT: Economy growing, policy adjustments to tackle inflation

Thailand's economy will continue growing this year and next, driven by a recovery in domestic demand and tourism, the central bank said on Monday.

10:27