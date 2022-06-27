BoT: Economy growing, policy adjustments to tackle inflation

Thailand's economy will continue growing this year and next, driven by a recovery in domestic demand and tourism, the central bank said on Monday.

The recovery has been clearer and could be better than expected while there is a greater risk inflation will be higher than projected, Bank of Thailand officials told an analysts' meeting.

Monetary policy should be adjusted in a timely manner to keep inflation expectations anchored, they said.