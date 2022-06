Thai economy seen growing 3.5% on tourism, exports

Passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on June 24, 2022. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Thai economy is expected to grow about 3.5% this year, driven by stronger tourism and exports, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Tuesday.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry now predicts 9.5 million foreign visitors this year, Mr Arkhom told reporters.

The government also plans additional measures to help reduce costs of living, he said.