SCG Ceramics unit to tap clean energy trend

Mr Nampol is optimistic that the EV industry will grow quickly in Thailand.

SCG Ceramics Plc, a subsidiary of SCG Cement-Building Materials Co, has launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging and solar carport installation service under the Susunn brand in a bid to tap into the growing clean energy trend.

The firm is initially targeting customers on industrial estates and other real estate projects because of potential growth in their demand for clean energy, said Nampol Malichai, managing director of Susunn Smart Solution Co, which was established by SCG Ceramics Plc.

Last year, SCG Ceramics diversified into the renewable energy business, notably solar energy, which is operated under the Susunn brand.

Susunn Smart Solution offers consulting and design services as well as distribution and installation of renewable power generation systems for customers.

"We expect the EV industry to grow quickly in Thailand, leading to more demand for infrastructure such as EV charging facilities," said Mr Nampol.

Susunn Smart Solution expects the government's EV incentive package to support the Thai market at a time when global oil prices continue to rise. EV-related businesses can also benefit from higher fuel prices.

The company is in talks with the government and business sectors which are interested in its products and services.

Its EV charging station "DC Fast Charge" offers a quick charging service which requires 30-45 minutes to fully charge a vehicle. The chargers can be used with all types of EVs.

The solar carport, powered by a solar panel system, can accommodate two vehicles and help carport owners cut their electricity bills by 30,000 baht a year.

The carport can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 4,400kg of carbon dioxide equivalent (kgCO2) per year.

SCG Ceramics also aims to install solar panels for its customers, especially factory owners on industrial estates. Its target is for 20-30 megawatts in electricity generation capacity for each industrial estate.

Earlier this year, SCG Ceramics announced it planned to sell 100 rai of land on its Nong Khae Industrial Estate, which spans a total of 500 rai in Saraburi province.

The company said it was talking with prospective investors who are interested in investing in this industrial estate.