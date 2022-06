Household debt-to-GDP dips to 89.2% in Q1

Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 89.2% in the first quarter, slightly down from a revised 90.0% in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday, as the economy continued to recover.

However, the amount of household debt rose slightly to about 14.65 trillion baht at the end of March from a revised 14.57 trillion baht at the end of the final quarter of 2021.