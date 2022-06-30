Bank of Ayudhya buys Nomura's Thai securities unit for $155m

The exterior of a Bank of Ayudhya (BAY) branch on Silom Road, Bangkok. (File photo: Bangkok Post)

Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Plc (BAY) announced in a filing on Thursday it would acquire Nomura's securities unit in Thailand for US$155.3 million (5 billion baht).

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group holds a 76.9% stake in Thailand's fifth largest bank by assets.

The transaction is subject to approval from the Bank of Thailand, BAY said.