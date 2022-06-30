Bank of Ayudhya buys Nomura's Thai securities unit for $155m
published : 30 Jun 2022 at 17:57
writer: Reuters
Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Plc (BAY) announced in a filing on Thursday it would acquire Nomura's securities unit in Thailand for US$155.3 million (5 billion baht).
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group holds a 76.9% stake in Thailand's fifth largest bank by assets.
The transaction is subject to approval from the Bank of Thailand, BAY said.
- Keywords
- Bank of Ayudhya
- nomura
- banking
- finance