Bank of Ayudhya buys Nomura's Thai securities unit for $155m
Business

published : 30 Jun 2022 at 17:57

writer: Reuters

The exterior of a Bank of Ayudhya (BAY) branch on Silom Road, Bangkok. (File photo: Bangkok Post)
Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Plc (BAY) announced in a filing on Thursday it would acquire Nomura's securities unit in Thailand for US$155.3 million (5 billion baht).

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group holds a 76.9% stake in Thailand's fifth largest bank by assets.

The transaction is subject to approval from the Bank of Thailand, BAY said.

