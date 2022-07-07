Central bank to hold media briefing Friday on policy rate, baht

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) will hold a media briefing on the policy interest rate and the baht on Friday at 10.30am, as the local currency trades at its weakest level in more than six years against the United States dollar.

The event is not an urgent policy rate meeting, and the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) next monetary policy review will be on Aug 10.

The "BoT Policy Insight" will be conducted by senior director Daranee Saeju and director Nasha Ananchotikul, the BoT said in a message to reporters on Thursday.

The central bank has recently signalled the prospect of a hike in the policy rate, currently at a record low of 0.50%, to tackle rising inflation.