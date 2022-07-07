Central bank to hold media briefing Friday on policy rate, baht
published : 7 Jul 2022 at 13:02
writer: Reuters
The Bank of Thailand (BoT) will hold a media briefing on the policy interest rate and the baht on Friday at 10.30am, as the local currency trades at its weakest level in more than six years against the United States dollar.
The event is not an urgent policy rate meeting, and the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) next monetary policy review will be on Aug 10.
The "BoT Policy Insight" will be conducted by senior director Daranee Saeju and director Nasha Ananchotikul, the BoT said in a message to reporters on Thursday.
