Consumer mood rises for first time in 6 months in June

Shoppers at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on July 2, 2022 (Bloomberg photo)

Thai consumer confidence in June picked up for the first time in six months, bolstered by improved economic activity following an easing of Covid-19 curbs, but high living costs remained a worry, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 41.6 in June from 40.2 in the previous month.