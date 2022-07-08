Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ministry unveils discount packaged rice measure
Business

Ministry unveils discount packaged rice measure

published : 8 Jul 2022 at 10:15

newspaper section: Business

writer: Phusadee Arunmas

The discount scheme includes packs of hom mali fragrant rice, mixed hom mali rice, white rice and glutinous rice.
The discount scheme includes packs of hom mali fragrant rice, mixed hom mali rice, white rice and glutinous rice.

The Commerce Ministry has teamed up with the Thai Rice Mills Association, Thai Rice Packers Association and petrol stations to sell 1.5 million kilogrammes of packaged rice at a discount of up to 48% or 5-100 baht to help mitigate the cost of living.

The discount scheme started on Thursday and runs until July 31.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said packaged rice made available through the scheme includes packs weighing 1kg, 5kg and 48kg produced under 228 brand names. It comprises hom mali fragrant rice, mixed hom mali rice, white rice and glutinous rice.

Discount packaged rice is projected to be sold at 703 distribution points, 480 of which are petrol stations operated by PTT, PT and Bangchak. There are 77 community distribution points as well as 46 located at millers' warehouses or stores.

The remainder are mobile grocery stores that serve communities in Greater Bangkok.

The Commerce Ministry expects the discount scheme to reduce the cost of living by no less than 13 million baht.

"The first phase will run until July 31. The ministry is set to extend the scheme if it receives an overwhelming response from the public," said Mr Jurin.

Amid growing pressure from rising oil prices, which greatly affect manufacturers' production costs, the ministry vowed to maintain the prices of consumer goods for as long as possible to ensure a minimal impact on consumers.

Products with price caps include instant noodles, fresh and raw cooking materials such as meat and eggs, canned foods, packaged rice, seasoning sauces, vegetable oils, soft drinks, dairy products, electric appliances, detergents, fertilisers, insecticides, pet food, steel, cement, paper, pills and medical supplies.

The ministry also vows to carefully consider requests by producers to raise their product prices, while insisting the ministry has yet to allow any instant noodle producer to hike prices for concern that it would affect low-income people who largely rely on instant noodles as a source of nutrition.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Supermoon visible on Dhamma Day

A supermoon will be visible next Wednesday, coinciding with the Buddhist holiday Asanha Bucha or Dhamma Day, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) said.

11:07
Business

Central.bank to let baht move with market forces

The Bank of Thailand said on Friday it would let the baht move in line with market forces, but would take action if there was excessive volatility in the currency.

11:06
World

TikTok sued in US after girls die in 'Blackout Challenge'

Video-sharing application TikTok is being sued in California after children died while taking part in a "Blackout Challenge" that makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out.

11:04