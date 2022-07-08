Section
2.21 million visitors so far this year
Business

published : 8 Jul 2022 at 16:45

writer: Online Reporters

Tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport. In the first six months this year there have been 2.21 million foreign visitors. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Thailand has welcomed 2.21 million visitors so far this year, with generated revenue of 125 billion baht, according to official figures. The largest number have come from India.

Spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the Tourism and Sports Ministry reported to Friday's meeting that a total of 30,947 foreigners arrived in Thailand on July 6.

The top five countries they came from were Malaysia (5,315), India (3,077), Singapore (1,814), Vietnam (1,667) and Australia (1,369).

The total number of visitors from Jan 1 to July 6 was 2,214,132, generating 125 billion baht in revenue for the country.

The latest number came from India, 249,466. Bangkok had the highest number of foreign visitors, Dr Taweesilp said.

