Cyberthreat skills get a push

Ms Saichon promotes the Joylada platform.

Advanced Info Service (AIS), the country's biggest mobile operator by subscriber base, is teaming up with chat novel platform Joylada to create stories to educate users about cyberthreats.

Joylada is the leading storytelling chat platform in Thailand with more than 10 million downloads.

Saichon Submakudom, head of public relations at AIS, said the storytelling on the subject of cyberthreats takes the form of seven chat novels that highlight seven key skills everyone should know in the cyber-age.

"User safety is a matter of building cyber-immunity and preventing risks from internet usage," said Ms Saichon said.

She said AIS last year organised a contest for marketing communication plans in collaboration with the Faculty of Management at Kasetsart University's Sriracha campus.

The event led to the finding that social media is not only a channel in which the young generations are interested but also other new platforms that can serve their new lifestyles, including Joylada, she said.

Joylada is one of the most popular chat novel platforms and is compliant with AIS's intention to promote digital literacy in the form of edutainment.

AIS already has a project, Aunjai Cyber, to create public awareness of cyberthreats.

The collaboration with Joylada is meant to turn content from Aunjai Cyber into seven chat novels which can outline cyberthreats, how to handle them and key digital skills that Thais should learn, Ms Saichon said.

Sattra Viriyacharoentham, managing director of Joylada, said the platform is part of the new lifestyle of the younger generations.

The platform attaches significant importance to cyberthreats.

This collaboration would level up the platform's capability while popular content creators were brought together to create the seven chat novels about cyberthreats and essential digital skills.

The seven novels include screen management; online personal safety; media knowledge; online abuse; cyber-identity and cyber-empathy; privacy management; and online footprint.

The novels can be accessed via the Joylada app and at www.joylada.com/aisxjoylada.

According to AIS, the Aunjai Cyber project is proceeding with two main tasks.

The first involves efforts to create knowledge, awareness and skills on how users can cope with the danger of cyberthreats.

AIS has worked with King Mongkut University of Technology Thonburi and the Department of Mental Health to develop training courses to promote digital citizens certified by the Education Ministry.

Another task is to develop tech tools and services to defend against cyberthreats.