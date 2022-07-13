China's air trips, cargo transport report solid recovery in first half of 2022

Travellers enter a terminal hall of the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on March 23, 2022. (Reuters photo)

BEIJING: China reported significant recovery momentum in the number of air trips and volume of mail and cargo in the first half of 2022, the country's civil aviation authority has said.

Nearly 118 million passenger trips were made from January to June, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Tuesday.

The number of passenger trips recorded in May and June jumped 53.2% and 82.2%, respectively, month on month, with the single-day passenger trips exceeding 1 million on June 29, CAAC data showed.

The number of trips in June was about 46.2% of the number recorded in the same period in 2019, indicating a steady recovery, the CAAC added.

The volume of mail and cargo stood at about 3.08 million tonnes in the first half of the year, with the volume in June recovering to 89.7% of the number recorded in the same period in 2019, according to the administration.

Last month, the volume of international air cargo increased by 1.8% year on year, said the CAAC, pointing out the high market demand for civil aviation international cargo.