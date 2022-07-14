Section
Central bank: No plan for urgent rate meeting
Business

Central bank: No plan for urgent rate meeting

published : 14 Jul 2022 at 12:28

writer: Reuters

The Bank of Thailand said on Thursday it had no need to hold an urgent interest rate meeting, despite surprise tightening moves by other central banks.

 Asked whether the bank's monetary policy committee would have an off-cycle meeting to review the policy rate, an official said "No" in a message to reporters.

The BoT's next scheduled policy review is on Aug 10, when economists expect a hike in the key rate from a record low of 0.50%. 

