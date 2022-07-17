Koh Samui enjoys return of world's wealthy

Cloudbreak: The superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Svetakov anchors near Koh Samui in Surat Thani.

SURAT THANI: Koh Samui has seen more cruise ships and private yachts arriving after travel restrictions were eased. Among them are superyachts owned by a Russian billionaire businessman and a British billionaire investor.

Reports on Saturday said 54-year-old Russian businessman, and chairman of the Absolut Group, Alexander Alexandrovich Svetakov, is taking a break in Koh Samui on his 3.9-billion-baht Cloudbreak superyacht.

Mr Svetakov is a Russian billionaire property developer. He is one of the biggest property owners in Moscow, with most of his land in the "New Moscow" area. He was ranked 881st in wealth among the world's top billionaires this year.

He was on board with 12 passengers and six crew. The luxury yacht drew a lot of attention when it arrived in tambon Koh Tao of Koh Phangan district in Surat Thani, a local official said.

Cloudbreak sailed from Singapore to Samui on July 1 and officials from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, communicable disease control, immigration, customs and port security control were sent to screen the passengers due to Covid-19 restrictions, he said.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said visits by prominent foreign tourists reflect the potential of Surat Thani tourism in Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Phangan.

Thailand's natural sights have recovered during Covid-19 to once again rank among the top tourist attractions for visitors, he added.