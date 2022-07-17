Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Koh Samui enjoys return of world's wealthy
Business

Koh Samui enjoys return of world's wealthy

published : 17 Jul 2022 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Cloudbreak: The superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Svetakov anchors near Koh Samui in Surat Thani.
Cloudbreak: The superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Svetakov anchors near Koh Samui in Surat Thani.

SURAT THANI: Koh Samui has seen more cruise ships and private yachts arriving after travel restrictions were eased. Among them are superyachts owned by a Russian billionaire businessman and a British billionaire investor.

Reports on Saturday said 54-year-old Russian businessman, and chairman of the Absolut Group, Alexander Alexandrovich Svetakov, is taking a break in Koh Samui on his 3.9-billion-baht Cloudbreak superyacht.

Mr Svetakov is a Russian billionaire property developer. He is one of the biggest property owners in Moscow, with most of his land in the "New Moscow" area. He was ranked 881st in wealth among the world's top billionaires this year.

He was on board with 12 passengers and six crew. The luxury yacht drew a lot of attention when it arrived in tambon Koh Tao of Koh Phangan district in Surat Thani, a local official said.

Cloudbreak sailed from Singapore to Samui on July 1 and officials from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, communicable disease control, immigration, customs and port security control were sent to screen the passengers due to Covid-19 restrictions, he said.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said visits by prominent foreign tourists reflect the potential of Surat Thani tourism in Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Phangan.

Thailand's natural sights have recovered during Covid-19 to once again rank among the top tourist attractions for visitors, he added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2,028 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths

The country registered 2,028 more Covid-19 cases and 18 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:00
Thailand

Lung risk

The latest subvariant of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus is as harmful to the lungs as the previous Delta variant although it still mainly attacks only the most vulnerable groups -- the unvaccinated and the under-vaccinated -- says an expert from Siriraj Hospital.

07:00
Business

Koh Samui enjoys return of world's wealthy

SURAT THANI: Koh Samui has seen more cruise ships and private yachts arriving after travel restrictions were eased. Among them are superyachts owned by a Russian billionaire businessman and a British billionaire investor.

06:00