Singapore hotel room rates at 6-year high

People take pictures from a pier in front of the Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort complex in Singapore. (AFP Photo)

SINGAPORE: Hotel room rates in Singapore surged last month to the highest in almost six years as tourism makes a dramatic recovery in the city-state after the government eased coronavirus measures.

The average daily rate in June was S$238.32 (US$171 or 6,290 baht), the highest since September 2016, according to data from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). That represents a 63% increase from a year earlier, when quarantine rules were still in place.

Singapore in April became one of the first major regional economies to announce that it would end all testing for incoming vaccinated travellers as the government pursued efforts to live with Covid-19.

A revival of conferences and major events has also attracted visitors, and STB data showed a nearly 12-fold increase in arrivals in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period a year ago.

Singapore expects to receive between 4 million and 6 million visitors this year, although tourism flows will face some headwinds for the rest of the year because of the volatile global political and economic environment, as well as the evolving health situation, the STB said.