Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Troubled crypto exchange Zipmex says it’s mulling possible offer
Business

Troubled crypto exchange Zipmex says it’s mulling possible offer

published : 24 Jul 2022 at 14:45

writer: Bloomberg

(Screenshot from https://trade.zipmex.com/th/wallets/main)
(Screenshot from https://trade.zipmex.com/th/wallets/main)

Zipmex, the stricken cryptocurrency exchange that operates in Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets, said on Sunday it was considering a possible offer after talks with interested parties and due diligence should commence.

The platform was among several in the digital-assets industry encountering financial difficulties in recent weeks. On Thursday, it had halted withdrawals as the fallout from a series of defaults spread further throughout the industry.

On Friday, Zipmex tweeted it would resume allowing withdrawals but only from Trade wallet and not from any other wallet “until further notice”.

The platform is the latest to encounter financial difficulties stemming from dealings with troubled crypto leaders Babel Finance and Celsius Network Ltd. Zipmex has $48 million of exposure to Babel and $5 million with Celsius, it said on its Facebook page on Thursday. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Cambodia attracts $1.29bn investment from China in H1 of 2022

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia attracted fixed-asset investment of US$1.29 billion from China in the first half of 2022, according to a report from the Council for the Development of Cambodia on Saturday.

16:45
Thailand

'Stay there'

Public Health Minister Anutin indicates Thailand has no plans to get the Nigerian monkeypox patient back from Cambodia.

16:07
World

Philippine bakeries shrink 'poor man's bread' as inflation bites

As the war in Ukraine pushes up wheat prices and a weaker peso raises the cost of imported edible oil, many Philippine bakers are shrinking the size of a popular breakfast roll to cope with higher inflation.

15:26