Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
US says no more 'business as usual' with Myanmar's junta
Business

US says no more 'business as usual' with Myanmar's junta

published : 26 Jul 2022 at 07:14

writer: Reuters

People protest in the wake of executions in Yangon on Monday in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Lu Nge Khit via Reuters photo)
People protest in the wake of executions in Yangon on Monday in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Lu Nge Khit via Reuters photo)

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday said there can be no "business as usual" with Myanmar's ruling military following its execution of four democracy activists, adding that all options were on the table as it considered further measures to punish the junta.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price called on countries to ban sales of military equipment to Myanmar and refrain from any action that would lend the junta any international credibility.

Asked if the Biden administration was considering sanctions on Myanmar's gas industry, a sector that was spared in previous rounds of US sanctions, Price said that in their discussions of further measures, all options were on the table.

"With these horrific atrocities that the junta has carried out, there can be no business as usual with this regime," Price said.

Sentenced to death in secretive trials in January and April, the four activists were accused of helping a civilian resistance movement that has fought the military since last year's coup and bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

The country's first executions in decades triggered an international outcry.

No country has the potential to influence Myanmar's trajectory more so than China, Price said, while also calling on the regional Asean grouping of countries to maintain precedent of barring junta representatives from regional meetings.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

1,828 new Covid cases, 35 more deaths

The country registered 35 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,828 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

07:51
Business

US says no more 'business as usual' with Myanmar's junta

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday said there can be no "business as usual" with Myanmar's ruling military following its execution of four democracy activists, adding that all options were on the table as it considered further measures to punish the junta.

07:14
Life

The dress code conundrum

Student unions at two universities share their experiences and opinions on mandatory uniforms.

06:48