Finance Ministry keeps 2022 GDP growth outlook at 3.5%

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday maintained its 2022 economic growth forecast at 3.5%, underpinned by improved tourism and exports, a ministry official said.

The ministry expects exports will rise 7.7% this year, compared with the 6.0% increase previously projected, Pornchai Theeravet, head of the ministry's fiscal policy office, told a news conference.