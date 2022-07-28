2 bids for Orange Line extensions

Two major companies submitted proposals on Wednesday for the second round of bidding for the construction of the Orange Line's western expansion worth 140 billion baht.

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc, which operate the MRT system, and Italian-Thai Development, submitted bid proposals for the Orange Line project, according to a source at the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

The Orange Line's western extension from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri will serve as a connecting route between the eastern and western sections.

The 35.9-kilometre Orange Line runs from the Thailand Cultural Centre to Min Buri on the eastern line, stretching 22.5km while the 13.4km western section runs from the same centre to Bang Khun Non.

The MRTA was expected to open the bid envelopes next Monday, the source said. The invitation to the bidding contest was first issued on July 3, 2020. However, it was controversially halted on Feb 3, 2021, by the MRTA, which then again opened it to bidding from May 27-June 10 this year.