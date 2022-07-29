FPO: Thai fiscal status still healthy

An attendant fills a car's tank with petrol at a Bangchak station in Bangkok. The Fiscal Policy Office projects average headline inflation at 6.5% this year, due to rising energy prices. Bloomberg

The country's fiscal status is still healthy enough to handle economic problems, including inflation, according to Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) director-general Pornchai Thiraveja.

The government collected net revenue of 1.56 trillion baht during the first eight months of fiscal 2022, higher than the target by around 100 billion baht.

As of June the state coffer had around 396.65 billion baht of the treasury balance.

He expects the persistently high inflation rate will decline later this year.

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in a surge of global inflation and energy prices.

Mr Pornchai said the government's launch of a slew of measures to ease people's burden from rising energy prices in the past helped reduce inflation by 1.4%.

The cabinet on July 12 approved extending the reduction of the excise tax on diesel by 5 baht per litre for another two months, starting from July 21.

The cabinet started this measure by slashing the excise tax of diesel by 3 baht per litre, down from 5.99 baht, from Feb 18 to May 20.

In May it endorsed a further cut in the excise tax on diesel until July 20 and cut the excise by 5 baht per litre.

Later the cabinet approved additional assistance measures worth 27.4 billion baht, including an extension of the "Khon La Khrueng" co-payment scheme, to help alleviate the hardship of people affected by higher costs of living amid high inflation.

Mr Pornchai said Thailand's inflation rate was still lower than some countries.

The average headline inflation during the first six months of this year was 5.6%, while that of the core inflation was 1.9%, lower than those in eurozone countries and the US.

The FPO projected the average headline inflation at 6.5% this year, due to rising energy prices.

Mr Pornchai said the sharp rise in inflation in Thailand and other countries is unlikely to have an adverse impact on Thailand's economic expansion.

State economic agencies forecast economic growth this year in a range of 3-3.5%.

In the long run Thailand will have to focus on promoting more efficient use of energy, depend less on the global crude oil price, and continue to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, he added.

The FPO has kept its forecast for economic growth this year at an average of 3.5%, underpinned by a recovery in both the tourism sector and domestic consumption.

The state agency has also revised upward its projection of the number of foreign tourist arrivals this year to 8 million, up from the prediction of 6.5 million made in April.