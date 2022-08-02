Section
Exports seen up 6% to 8% this year: shippers
Business

Exports seen up 6% to 8% this year: shippers

published : 2 Aug 2022 at 12:17

writer: Reuters

Thailand's exports are expected to rise between 6% to 8% this year, compared with a previous forecast for a 5% to 8% increase, helped by a weak baht and increased global demand, the national shippers' group said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 12.7% in the first half of 2022 from a year ago and the momentum should continue into the second half, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a news conference.

