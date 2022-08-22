Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Finance minister: Economy to grow 3.0-3.5% this year, recovery intact
Business

Finance minister: Economy to grow 3.0-3.5% this year, recovery intact

published : 22 Aug 2022 at 13:25

writer: Reuters

Tourists take a photo at Wat Pho in Bangkok on Aug 2, 2022. The country expects 8 million to 10 million foreign arrivals this year, a surge from 428,000 tourists last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Tourists take a photo at Wat Pho in Bangkok on Aug 2, 2022. The country expects 8 million to 10 million foreign arrivals this year, a surge from 428,000 tourists last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand's economy is expected to grow by 3.0% to 3.5% this year, helped by public investments and a pick-up in the vital tourism sector, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Monday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will continue its post-pandemic recovery as state investment projects are accelerated, he told the SEO CEO Forum.

"The economy will remain in a steady, albeit slow, recovery, and we have to ensure the recovery remains intact," he said.

Public investments are currently worth about 1 trillion baht a year, he added.

"I believe this year we will grow 3% to 3.5%, a satisfactory trend," Mr Arkhom said.

With pandemic curbs lifted, the tourism sector, a key driver of Thai growth, is expected to see 8 million to 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, he said.

The figures are a surge from about 428,000 foreign tourists in 2021, when the economy expanded 1.5%, among the slowest in the region. There were nearly 40 million foreign visitors in 2019, before the pandemic.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Business

China central bank cuts lending rates to boost economy

BEIJING: China's central bank on Monday cut benchmark loan rates in an attempt to boost an economy battered by the government's strict zero-Covid policy and a slump in the property market.

13:37
Business

Finance minister: Economy to grow 3.0-3.5% this year, recovery intact

Thailand's economy is expected to grow by 3.0% to 3.5% this year, helped by public investments and a pick-up in the vital tourism sector, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Monday.

13:25
World

S. Korean police locate relative of children found dead in suitcases

SEOUL: A woman who is believed to be related to two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police told AFP Monday.

12:45