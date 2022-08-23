Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Crypto traders under watch
Thailand
General

Crypto traders under watch

published : 23 Aug 2022 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Authorities are keeping a close watch on at least 10 cryptocurrency trading platforms which it suspects might be engaging in illegal share speculation.

Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) commander Pol Maj Gen Phuthidej Boonkraphue, said his office has been keeping an eye on the activities of cryptocurrency trading platforms listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

He said at least 10 companies, which run cryptocurrency mining operations, are suspected of spreading false claims on social media with the intention of driving up their share prices.

Pol Maj Gen Phuthidej said the firms were believed to be a front for a bogus cryptocurrency mining operation.

These companies, said Pol Maj Gen Phuthidej, were also not run in accordance to best practices as expected of listed companies, adding the ECD has presented the summaries of its investigations to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

If the SEC finds evidence of wrongdoing by the companies, the commission may file a police complaint against the firms.

With trade in cryptocurrency running into hundreds of millions of baht every day, the Central Investigation Bureau has decided to pay closer attention to digital asset brokerage, consultants and trade centres. These businesses require a licence to operate and are subject to close scrutiny by the SEC.

Pol Maj Gen Phuthidej said more than a dozen companies are claiming to have purchased cryptocurrency mining equipment, which significantly drove up their stock prices. However, since last year, only a few listed firms have made money from such investments.

The commander said authorities are concerned over stock speculation, as it would have far-reaching ramifications on investors and the general public. The ECD and the SEC are working together to probe the practices of cryptocurrency companies, he assured.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Business

State firms told to hit target

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has urged state enterprises to meet the disbursement target this year set at 95% of their total investment budget of 350 billion baht.

06:22
Thailand

Students call for an end to protest curbs

Student activists have called on the Civil Court to scrap a section in the emergency decree, which they say imposes disproportionate legal punishment for protests.

06:22
Business

Landlords jittery

Landlords in the hotel sector have raised concerns about the government's policy to confiscate vacant land which has not been utilised for 10 years.

06:18