State firms told to hit target

Deadline extensions will not be continued

Mr Arkhom delivers policy to the state enterprises.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has urged state enterprises to meet the disbursement target this year set at 95% of their total investment budget of 350 billion baht.

They still have until December to meet the target, Mr Arkhom said on Monday during a meeting with the heads of state enterprises to deliver his policies.

According to the State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo), state enterprises disbursed 212 billion baht of investment budget as of August.

For the whole of last year state enterprises disbursed 88% of the investment budget of 350 billion baht.

Mr Arkhom said the government will not continue the measures that extended the deadlines for private contractors to complete state projects and also cancelled the waiver of fines in the case of their failure to deliver the projects on time.

As a result, the companies involved will have to rush to meet the deadlines or face a fine.

Last year 35 state enterprises made a profit and 17 others posted a loss.

The minister called on loss-making enterprises to improve their products and operations in order to improve revenue.

Mr Arkhom also urged the state enterprises planning to develop the country's infrastructure to hasten the investment.

There are 184 investment projects worth 2.9 trillion baht under the state enterprise development plan for 2023-2027.

These projects include the development of roads and railways for inter-city connection, the expansion of airport capacity and the expansion of the power line coverage.

The minister also said state enterprises ought to focus on the use of digital technology to foster their operations, and be more concerned with the issues of the climate change and food safety under the 5-year state enterprise development plan.