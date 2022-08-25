Transport Co touts prime sites for commercial use

State-run Transport Co Ltd plans to let private companies rent out four of its properties in Bangkok and Chon Buri for commercial use.

The sites have a total land area of 30 rai (11.8 acres) and are worth 7.6 billion baht, said Transport Co Managing Director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit.

Bangkok's Eastern Bus Terminal (Ekamai) on Sukhumvit Road in Klong Toey district is the first site, at 7.3 rai. The land is worth about 2.5 billion baht.

The second is a 3-rai bus station near Fai Chai intersection in Bangkok Noi district. The land is worth 428 million baht.

The third property is a 15-rai bus station in the Pin Klao area, also in Bangkok Noi district, worth 4.6 billion baht. The last property is a 5-rai bus terminal in Chon Buri's Muang district, which has a value of 113 million baht.

Mr Sanyalak said the development plan will be carried out initially in the first two potential areas in Pin Klao and Chon Buri.

The proposal will be submitted to its real estate subcommittee for approval this month.

If approved, it will go to the board of Transport Co. The bidding to find a private investor for each of the two properties will be held by October, he said.

The firm plans to offer a 30-year concession, he said, adding those who win can develop the land into a mixed-use complex including hotels, office buildings and shopping outlets.

Mr Sanyalak said the company also plans to relocate the Ekamai bus terminal to reduce traffic congestion around the Sukhumvit area.

The new site will allow the company to expand the facility for more interprovincial buses.

At present, the Ekamai site offers buses and vans to Chon Buri, Rayong, Trat, Chanthaburi and Sa Kaeo.