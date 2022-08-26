July exports rise 4.3% y/y, below forecast
writer: Reuters
Thailand's customs-based exports rose 4.3% in July from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday, missing analysts' expectations.
That compares with a forecast rise of 11.15% in July in a Reuters poll, and after June's 11.9% increase.
In the January-July period, exports rose 11.5% year on year, Mr Jurin told a news conference.
