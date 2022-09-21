Thai sustainability expo goes international

Chairman of week-long event says people of Thailand recognise importance of being sustainable because the benefits are for all

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, President and CEO of Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev), one of the key business trading partners responsible for organising 'SX Sustainability Expo 2022', gives more details to the press about this year's expo which will run from Sept 26 to Oct 2.

Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) and its four major trading partners will host the country's largest Sustainability Expo 2022 (SX 2022) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from Sept 26-Oct 2 which is expecting more than 10,000 visitors per day.

The four major trading partners are PTT Global Chemical Plc, Frasers Property Plc, SCG Plc, and Thai Union Plc.

The Great Monarch's Theory

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, ThaiBev's president and chief executive officer and Sustainability Expo 2022's chairman, said his company and the four major trading partners are supporting international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030 as per the United Nations cooperation framework. They are doing that by elevating the expo to an international level, Mr Thapana said.

The expo will highlight local and international sustainable development showcases in business, government and civil society sectors, he said.

Examples inspired by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's sufficiency economy philosophy will be highlighted as part of this, Mr Thapana said. These are the solid fundamentals to create a pathway for Thailand to achieve sustainability, he said.

Such expos have only been held since 2020.

Given that the expo this year is considered an international event, it will place Thailand as a world leader for such future initiatives, he said.

"ThaiBev has been working on sustainability issues for more than 10 years and it was inspired by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's sufficiency economy theory that places a focus on a balance of living with less disturbance to the world," Mr Thapana said. "The world community is now raising more awareness on the issue and from now on to the year 2030, we are in a decade of action."

He went on to say that over the next few years Thailand will see a big leap towards sustainable development by all stakeholders, which will be partly driven by government policy based on the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model which supports business and civil society adapt to achieve sustainability goals.

Importantly, Thai people have a very clear understanding of the concept of sustainability, owing to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's profound vision in teaching his people how to live in a sustainable way, he said.

The year 2030 is also a very important year for the Thai people as it is the centennial anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great which coincides with the targeted goal for the global commitment to sustainable development from 2015-2030.

"I was born in the reign of King Rama IX and now we are in the reign of King Rama X. I am not shy to talk about the sufficiency economy theory," Mr Thapana said.

"If Thai people won't say that, who would say that? This is not an issue that the organisation should ignore. We have recognised its importance because the benefits are for all. The world is now shifting from individual interests to a common responsibility."

About the expo

The expo applies the principle of Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) that was conceived and developed by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and the First Royal Command of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua proclaiming to "Sustain, Preserve, and Continue" together with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

This year the event's concept is "Sustainability Expo 2022: Good Balance, Better World".

The expo covers an area of 40,000 sqm and over 100 international and domestic companies and 150 speakers from around the world will be sharing their sustainable development practices. Among them will be initiatives addressing climate change, the development of future smart cities, and efforts to promote good health and well-being across communities.

The main exhibition on G floor is designed to educate and inspire visitors.

Showcases from international and domestic organisations are divided into four zones: Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) & Inspiration, Better Me, Better Living and Better Community.

Live talks and interactive programmes are featured in three locations: the Grand Plenary Hall, Talk Stage and Youth Stage.

The SEP & Inspiration zone allows visitors to observe how each organisation embraces SEP principles as a pathway to realising sustainable development goals.

Global policies and international initiatives from various countries are also exhibited to show how differing sustainable development concepts connect.

The Better Me zone will showcase innovations in healthcare, future food and agricultural technology as well as life-long learning opportunities for all.

The Better Community zone shows how people can contribute to creating a better future for their community. Exhibitions in this area focus on green and digital solutions by leading global tech companies and experts on sustainable urban development.

The Better Living zone promotes circular economy concepts via showcasing practices on clean energy and responsible production and consumption by leading corporations.

The Grand Plenary Hall, the Talk Stage and Youth Stage will have all-day interactive activities and live talks ranging from CEO panel discussions to health workshops and career advice.

The LG floor will have the SX Food Festival, Planet Kids Playground and Sustainable Marketplace where chefs share their experience cooking sustainable food, ranging from alternative proteins to functional food.

The festival will also promote the circular economy concept from sustainable packaging to recycling and food waste treatment.

Planet Kids Playground caters to pre-teen children by creating learning activities on sustainability topics including recycling, and ocean preservation.

Over 200 shops will also be selling community-made products, sustainable living designs, and innovative products for a better environment.

Change for the Better

Mr Thapana said that the expo will educate and raise the public's awareness of sustainable development. He said it will help also help business entrepreneurs better understand sustainability and apply what they learn to their business practices.

"This is a place of change for a better world and environment," Mr Thapana said. "People should come to learn that we have strong sustainable development fundamentals and we are ready to move forward to a future of sustainability."

Last year's sustainability expo attracted over 100,000 on-site visitors despite Covid-19. Over 20 organisations joined that expo while there were 120 shops and 90 speakers onsite.

Given the pandemic measures, much of the expo was considered a hybrid event with both onsite and online events. As part of that, there were 6.2 million views on Facebook and over 900,000 views on YouTube of expo content.