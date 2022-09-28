Section
Thai Airways wins recognition at Skytrax Awards
Business

Thai Airways wins recognition at Skytrax Awards

published : 28 Sep 2022 at 05:34

newspaper section: Business

writer: Post Reporters

A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300ER plane takes off from Suvarnabhumi Airport. REUTERS
A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300ER plane takes off from Suvarnabhumi Airport. REUTERS

Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) has been named as No. 4 in the world for the best airline cabin crew and best airline staff in Asia at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards.

The announcement was recently made at the Langham Hotel in London.

The airline also achieved several recognitions in Skytrax's global ranking in the following categories: eighth in the world's best airport services; eighth in best economy class airline catering; and 10th in first-class airline lounges.

THAI said the awards highlight the airline's service standards and quality and reflect well on THAI's employees.

The airline said that it was determined to offer flight services with the highest standards of safety and convenience, adding that all its employees worked to enhance inflight services to ensure a smooth journey and pleasant flying experience.



The World Airline Awards are the result of the Skytrax survey that was launched in 1999 as the first worldwide, annual airline customer satisfaction survey.

The survey measures customers' satisfaction, opinion and experiences with airline products and services, such as the check-in process, seat comfort, cabin interior, food and beverages, cabin crew services and inflight services.

This year's survey was conducted from September 2021 to August 2022, with 13.4 million respondents covering more than 350 airlines worldwide.

