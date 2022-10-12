Call to step up stockpiling in flooded areas

A customer purchases food at a supermarket in The Mall department store. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The Commerce Ministry has called for cooperation from department stores and modern trade outlets to help increase stockpiles of essential consumer products to ensure sufficient supplies and faster deliveries, especially in areas affected by floods.

Despite the move, Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, said on Tuesday overall supplies of essential products remain ample, with no reports of hoarding.

"Despite ongoing floods, we have yet to receive any reports of hoarding or shortages of essential consumer products," said Mr Wattanasak.

"The department is ready to tackle any problem if reported."

People should not be concerned about shortages, he said.

In flooded areas, Mr Wattanasak said the department will send officers to continuously monitor the prices and quantities of products.

"If the public sees hoarding or unfair sales of goods by unscrupulous traders, they can report it directly to the Internal Trade Department via the hotline 1569 or at provincial commercial offices nationwide," he said.

"The department is also ready to take legal action against traders if they are found to be selling products at unreasonable prices, engaging in any profiteering practices, or hoarding or refusing to sell products. Such traders will be subject to punishment, including imprisonment of up to seven years, or a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both."

If a sales price is not displayed, the penalty is a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Mr Wattanasak said the department was asking for cooperation from modern trade outlets and retail and wholesale departments to provide special promotional campaigns to reduce the prices of essential goods during this difficult period.

In addition, the department is organising nationwide discount programmes after the cabinet approved an allocation of 423 million baht last week to support the Commerce Ministry's price reduction proposals.

The schemes offer discounts on daily consumer products such as pork, chicken, eggs, agricultural products and fruit supplied by producers' associations, suppliers and farmers in each province.

The ministry plans to set up 100-200 booths for the sale of discounted products in communities, district offices, housing projects, provincial commercial offices and suitable community areas.

The ministry wants to organise at least 274 events within 30 days, starting from this month.

In a related development, the Internal Trade Department reported on Tuesday many consumer goods prices have dropped, especially for livestock products such as red pork meat, chicken and eggs.