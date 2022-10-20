Arkhom expects selective stimulus

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith

The projected year-end stimulus packages will not be blanket schemes, but rather will focus on targeted groups, says Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

He said discussions are scheduled to be held with the National Economic and Social Development Council and the Bank of Thailand on the possible details of the packages, which are meant to continue the momentum of domestic spending from late this year until early next year.

Mr Arkhom said because the economy is recovering, there is no need to launch blanket packages.

He believes the Thai economy will improve next year, mainly because of the rebound in the tourism sector. In addition, the export sector is expected to expand next year, particularly food shipments in line with high demand.

The government has launched a number of packages since 2020 to ease the burden of the pandemic, ranging from cash handouts to tax measures.

According to the latest projection by the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), the country's economy is expected to expand by 3-3.5% this year, and by 4% in 2023.

In a separate matter, the cabinet on Tuesday approved measures that allow individuals to submit the actual expense of repairing their property damaged by floods for a personal income tax deduction.

This deduction is limited to no more than 100,000 baht, according to FPO director-general Pornchai Thiraveja.

Individuals can also submit receipts for expenses of up to 30,000 baht for repairing car damage from flooding for a tax deduction. The two tax deductions can be made on filings for 2022 tax forms next year.

The Revenue Department allows companies in flood-hit areas to postpone their tax filing until Dec 30, from the usual period of October to November.