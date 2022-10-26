Section
EV subsidy scheme tallies 25,000 units
Business

EV subsidy scheme tallies 25,000 units

published : 26 Oct 2022 at 06:07

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

The government's electric vehicle (EV) subsidy measure has registered 25,000 units, according to Excise Department director-general Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

A total of 10 EV manufacturers have signed up for the 2.9-billion-baht subsidy scheme. The latest is motorcycle manufacturer Thai Honda, which signed an agreement with the department on Tuesday.

Chinese EV manufacturer Neta is expected to sign a similar deal with the department at the end of this month, said Mr Ekniti.

Participants are required to sell discounted battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to consumers.

He said the department will begin providing the subsidy in the first quarter of next year, covering 500 units.

The subsidy is available to BEV distributors on a quarterly basis, and runs until 2025.

The government provides the subsidy for BEV passenger cars with no more than 10 seats and a maximum recommended retail price of 2 million baht.

Vehicles with a battery capacity of 10 kilowatt-hours (kWh) to 30kWh will receive a subsidy of 70,000 baht per unit.

Vehicles with a battery capacity of 30kWh or higher receive a subsidy of 150,000 baht per unit.

The government also provides a subsidy of 150,000 baht to locally produced BEV pickups with a maximum recommended retail price of 2 million baht and a battery capacity of 30kWh or higher.

A BEV motorcycle with a maximum recommended retail price of 150,000 baht receives a subsidy of 18,000 baht per unit.

The government target is for BEVs to account for 30% of the total anticipated domestic vehicle production of around 600,000-700,000 units in 2030.

