Huawei introduces 5G network solutions

Firm wants to evolve all bands to one

Huawei Technologies has launched the "All-Band 5G Solution" series to facilitate the evolution of all bands to the 5G mobile standard under the "One 5G" concept.

The One 5G concept aims to maximise the capabilities of all bands and facilitate their coordination, laying the groundwork for the construction of 5G networks.

The launch occurred at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2022 at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The event was hosted by Huawei in partnership with the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) and Global TD-LTE Initiative.

Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei ICT Products & Solutions and Huawei Wireless Solution, said 5G is now in the fast lane amid a push to evolve all the frequency bands.

5G has been beneficial for high-definition (HD) video clips since its first commercial deployment three years ago, with network coverage, devices and users all growing significantly, Mr Yang said.

"The ultra-fast internet network delivers a more HD and immersive digital experience to customers and drives digital transformation across industries," he said. "It has improved the way people work, as well as the production efficiency of enterprises."

According to GSMA and research firm Gartner, more than 1 billion 5G users worldwide are expected by the end of this year, a jump of more than 100% from last year.

In the 5G era, HD video clips account for 60% of mobile video viewing versus 40% for standard definition video, while the opposite was true for the 4G era.

Average viewing duration has surged by 250%, from 0.7 hours a day in the 4G era to 1.8 hours at present.

ONE 5G CONCEPT

According to Mr Yang, the development of 5G has created new working and logistics models as well as production processes through more than 20,000 industry applications.

5G technology also assists telecom operators through data package upgrades, diverse tariff plans and increased revenue.

In the 5G era, telecom operators own more bands than ever before, he said.

In terms of equipment, telecom operators cannot keep adding new bands to the sites because energy consumption, rent costs and operational expenditure would grow exponentially, said Mr Yang.

"That's why during this year's forum we introduced the ultra-wide band technology," he said.

This technology disrupts the previous network deployment model because there is no longer the need to keep adding more boxes to support new bands, said Mr Yang.

"We can have one box to support all the bands and this reduces the rent and energy consumption," he said.

"All connections and services will need to adapt to 5G to remain relevant, and so will all bands. Huawei developed the One 5G concept and solutions to maximise the capabilities of all bands and facilitate seamless coordination between them."

MetaAAU is the latest and most advanced product of Huawei's third-generation 5G RAN series that uses extremely large antenna array (ELAA) technology, which utilises the unlicensed spectrum to boost the data speed in the downlink direction.

It improves time division duplex (TDD) high-bandwidth and Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output), a wireless technology that uses multiple transmitters and receivers to transfer more data.

"The urgent need to provide better coverage and higher capacity with lower energy consumption has inspired a range of new TDD Massive MIMO solutions," said Mr Yang.

He said Huawei's MetaAAU improves performance and energy efficiency to new levels by using ELAA technology, as well as innovative software and hardware, such as algorithms and architectures.

The company's ultra-wideband 4T4R RRU supports simplified deployment of 700–900 megahertz and 1.8–2.6/1.4 gigahertz multi-band networks, and millisecond-level power sharing across all carriers and bands, said Mr Yang.

Huawei's dual-band 8T8R RRU supports both the 1.8GHz and 2.1GHz bands and can increase 4G and 5G network capacity by 1.5 and 3 times, respectively.

The company also launched the RuralLink solution for remote areas.

INTELLIGENT 5G NETWORK

Huawei's IntelligentRAN architecture achieves layered intelligence to help operators reduce network operation and maintenance costs, open network capabilities, and create more business opportunities, Mr Yang said.

In addition, he said the combination of IntelligentRAN and One 5G all-band solutions unlocks the full potential of all bands including TDD, frequency division duplex (FDD), and mmWave, while facilitating in-depth, all-band coordination for better network performance and lower power consumption.

According to Mr Yang, rising electricity costs are troubling mobile operators and several Huawei products deal with this issue.

The company claims MetaAAU can reduce energy consumption by 30%, while its FDD solutions come with a feature to allow power to be dynamically shared for different brands, which can also reduce energy consumption by 30%.

Huawei is also implementing cell site optimisation, which should lower power costs, he said.

The company is also trying to dynamically change the output power of base stations to reduce the power consumption of the entire network.

"European telcos have conducted intensive testing on different equipment and found the sites with Huawei equipment will deliver at least 20% lower energy consumption compared with other sites," said Mr Yang.